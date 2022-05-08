FIR Registered Against 3 for Breaching Loudspeaker Guidelines for Azaan in Mumbai

The Mumbai police booked the first FIR for breach of noise guidelines for relaying azaan from mosques using loudspeakers before 6am.

The accused has been named as Anwar Muhammad Shabir Shah from Noorani Masjid in Bandra (West), and the second has been named as Mohammad Shoaib Satar Shaikh and Arif Mohammad Sidiiqui from the Muslim Kabrastan Masjid in Santacruz (West).

The FIR comes after the controversy over MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s demand that loudspeakers be removed from the mosques.

One person was booked under IPC section 188, section 37 (1) (3) of Maharashtra Police Act and 33 (R) (3) of Noise Pollution rule, while in the the second incident, which took place at 5:35am on Friday on Linking Road Kabrastan Mosque in Santacruz West, the two people, who had obtained permission for use of loudspeakers, but had violated the 10pm to 6am time norm linked with noise pollution, were booked.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Thackeray had earlier given an ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. He had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers “blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)".

The Supreme Court has issued guidelines including restrictions on the use of loudspeakers in public places at night, which includes bringing down the decibel levels. According to the guidelines, the loudspeakers should not be used between 10pm and 6am.

However, at the Bandra Masjid, the loudspeaker was used at 5:15 am on Thursday and Friday while it was used at 5:35 am at the Santacruz masjid on the two days.

