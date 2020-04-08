FIR Registered Against Congress MLA, 7 Others in MP for Flouting Virus Lockdown

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against local Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwaha and seven others for allegedly defying CrPC Section 144, which bans assembly of four or more people, during the lockdown, police said on Wednesday.

The MLA led a protest near Nai Basti area of Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, in violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the lockdown enforced in the district, police inspector Mohit Saxena said.

Details of the protest that Kushwaha led were not immediately known.

"We have booked eight persons, including Kushwaha, under relevant provisions of the India Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act," the police official said.

Efforts were on to identify others involved in the protest, he said.

