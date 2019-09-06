FIR Registered Against IAS Officer for 'Murdering' Wife in UP, Cousin Claims She was Physically Assaulted

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against an IAS officer posted as Director of the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) for allegedly murdering his wife. The wife of IAS Umesh Pratap Singh, Aneeta Singh, was found dead insider her house in Gomti Nagar under mysterious circumstances a few days ago.

The family of the deceased accused Singh for his wife’s murder and also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry along with his immediate suspension. They alleged that Umesh Pratap Singh was had liasons with multiple women and had physically assaulted Aneeta. The family members also raised questions about why it took Umesh two hours to inform the police.

Addressing the press conference at Lucknow’s Press Club on Friday, cousin brother of the deceased, Rajeev Singh said, “I had to sit for almost one and a half hours at Chinhat Police Station to register an FIR. The SHO there belongs to the same village as Umesh Pratap Singh and you can very well understand the situation. IAS Umesh Pratap Singh had called me up and threatened me to take back the case that I had registered, but I refused to back out."

“The conditions in which my sister was found dead are mysterious and have raised doubts. I am being denied the post mortem report of my sister even after so many days. My sister used to be traumatised by the fact that Umesh was having a relationship with several women. It is a matter which should be given to Central Bureau of Investigation for further investigation. Such IAS officers should be suspended and the Chief

Minister should intervene in the matter,” added Rajeev Singh, a cousin of the deceased’s.

Meanwhile, Upasana Singh, daughter of the deceased Aneeta Singh and IAS Umesh Pratap Singh raised doubts over Rajeev Singh's claims. "He (Rajeev) is the first cousin of my mother but he never came here, not even for Rakshabandhan. Even when my mother was unwell, he never came to see her. He was not close to our family, which is contrary to the claims he is making. I don't know why he is doing all this."

