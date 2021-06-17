FIR Registered Against Ramdev Over Alleged Remarks on Allopathy, Vaccination in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

The Raipur police on Thursday lodged an FIR against yoga guru Ramdev over his alleged remarks against allopathy medicine and Covid-19 vaccination. Officers involved in the matter said the police could either wait for his statement before presenting a challan in the court or could issue an arrest warrant against him, as both the options are with them.

The complaint was filed by Dr Rakesh Gupta, a member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), at Civil Lines police station.

According to the complaint, Ramdev was engaging in a misleading campaign against doctors prescribing medicines for the Covid-19 for over one year and these medicines were recommended by the Government of India and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

“Malicious videos are being circulated at the time when the entire country is fighting against the Covid-19 virus," the complaint said, adding Ramdev was offering confusing statements on the Pandemic Act and the prescribed medicines.

The complainant has also submitted two videos with his complaint in which Ramdev was allegedly making a mockery of doctors and modern medical science. Ramdev, who is Patanjali founder, was allegedly seen commenting on the Covid-19 vaccination programme as well.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Department of Health as of March 13, 2020, which had banned any misleading claims, information or rumours about the pandemic with immediate effect, the police said. The Police said the statements of Ramdev fall under the ambit of this prohibitive order hence booked him under sections –186, 188, 269, 270, 504, 505 (1) and sections—51, 52 and 54 of Disaster Management Act.

The Chhattisgarh police will now send a notice to Ramdev for recording his statements on Friday and are also preparing to record statements of IMA office-bearers in this regard.

