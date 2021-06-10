School Teacher Rapes Class 6 Girl in Jodhpur, FIR Registered

A class 6 girl student of a government school was allegedly raped by her teacher in Shergarh sub-division of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district. The shocking incident came to light after the girl’s parents took her to a hospital after she complained of stomach pain a few days ago. After the check-up by doctors at the hospital, parents were shocked to learn that their daughter was pregnant.

The girl then informed the whole incident to her parents, after which they registered a police complaint against the accused.

The incident occurred in Shekhala village located in the Balesar police station area of the district. According to police, the victim is a 13-year-old student of class 6 at Government Upper Primary School in Mokamgarh area.

The girl has become pregnant after being repeatedly raped by a teacher. The accused teacher had also threatened to fail the victim if she dared to tell anyone about the incident. Another fellow teacher of the accused used to help him in this crime. Both the accused teachers are absconding since the incident came to light.

The victim’s father has lodged a case against the accused in Balesar police station. Police have registered a case against both of them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the accused teacher Surajaram sexually assaulted the victim 3-4 times in the month of March. Whenever the accused teacher Surjaram used to carry out this heinous crime in a classroom, his fellow teacher Sahiram stood guard.

After registering the case, Police have started an investigation into the matter and searching for the absconding accused teachers. So far, no arrests have been made by the police in this matter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here