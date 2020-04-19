Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

FIR Registered Against Twitter User for Threatening to Shoot Priyanka Vadra

Based on a complaint lodged by Congress worker Pankaj Dwivedi at Kotwali Police Station in Basti district, the case was registered under Section 506 of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2020, 8:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FIR Registered Against Twitter User for Threatening to Shoot Priyanka Vadra
A file photo of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (PTI)

An FIR was registered against a Twitter user for allegedly threatening to shoot Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Congress worker Pankaj Dwivedi at Kotwali Police Station in Basti district, the case was registered under Section 506 of the IPC (punishment for criminal intimidation) and Section 66 of the IT Act on Friday, they said.

According to the complainant, he had posted a news report on the microblogging site about Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra writing a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which she asked him to set up a task force for revival of economic situation in the state.

Reacting to his tweet, the accused with Twitter handle @ArtipandeyUP51 "threatened to shoot Priyanka Vadra".

"This act comes under the category of crime, and hence, you are requested to take cognizance and initiate appropriate action," Dwivedi said in his complaint. Convenor of UP Congress (media department) Lalan Kumar said two days have gone, and police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    13,295

    +1,006*  

  • Total Confirmed

    16,116

    +1,324*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,302

    +287*  

  • Total DEATHS

    519

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres