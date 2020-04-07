FIR Registered Against Two Jamaat Attendees for Allegedly Defecating In front of Quarantine Room at Narela Centre

Delhi Police have filed an FIR against two Tablighi Jamaat attendees for allegedly defying government orders and defecating in front of their room at a Narela quarantine centre.

Both the Jamaat members identified as Mohd Fahad (25) and Adnan Zahir (18) had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz and were later sent to the quarantine centre in Narela on March 31 as a precautionary measure after positives cases of coronavirus was reported from Nizamuddin.

The sanitisation staff has alleged that both Jamaat attendees defecated outside their room on April 4, despite of being instructed by the health department to maintain hygiene in the centre.

The incident came to fore when a staffer noticed it during a routine sanitisation work and complained it to his supervisor. “Some people quarantined at the centre defecated in front of room number 212 on the second floor,” the staff said. The complaint was later sent to the Delhi Police.

“They are not following the instructions of health department or government and risking the lives of others by such acts. They are jeopardising the entire containment measure,” the complaint copy reads.

The police have registered the FIR under Sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). With the help of translators, the Delhi Police also tried to explain the Jamaat members at Narela quarantine centre not to do any such act in future as it will jeopardise the containment measures.

