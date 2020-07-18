FIR Registered Against Vishwa Hindu Sena for Harrassing Nepali Citizen in Varanasi Over PM Oli's Remarks

Taking stern action in the case related to the assault on a Nepali National in Varanasi after the remarks of Nepal Prime Minister over Lord Ram, police has registered FIR on the fringe outfit Vishwa Hindu Sena.

A case has been registered against Arun Pathak, founder of the Vishwa Hindu Sena, and a few other unknown activists.

Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthi has ordered a "senior officer" of Varanasi to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

According to the Varanasi police, a case has been registered at the Bhelupur Police Station regarding the incident of tonsuring the head of a Nepali person, and raising of offensive slogans, a video of which also went viral.

The case was registered under IPC Sections 295, 505, 120B, 153A, 67 IT Act, 7 CLA Act and so far four people have been arrested including Santosh Pandey, Raju Yadav, Amit Dubey and Ashish Mishra. Main accused Arun Pathak is still at large.

Speaking to the media on the issue, SP City Varanasi, Vikas Chandra Tripathi had said, “A video has gone viral in which Arun Pathak, a person who runs an organisation, was seen tonsuring a man's head. Pathak did it in anger over a statement by the Nepal PM. The case is registered and efforts are on to nab the person.”

On Wednesday, a Nepali citizen living in Varanasi was tonsured after which slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was written on his head. Slogans against Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli were also raised.

While releasing the video of the incident on social media, the Vishwa Hindu Sena had warned Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli against his remarks. The organisation said other Nepali citizens would have to suffer consequences as well, if PM Oli continued to make such remarks.

The Vishwa Hindu Sena released a picture of a poster on social media as well, which was put up at the courtyard of Pashupatinath ji temple. The poster said that Nepal PM Oli should withdraw his statement about Hindu God Shri Ram, or Nepali citizens would have to "bear the consequences".

The posters were put up in the morning and in the evening Vishwa Hindu Sena committed the incident.