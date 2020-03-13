Take the pledge to vote

FIR Registered for Use of Derogatory Language Against Allahabad HC Judges Who Ordered Removal of Hoardings Featuring Anti-CAA Protesters

The complainant in the case, Nutan Thakur, alleged that derogatory remarks and hashtags were made to trend on social media, especially on Twitter.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:March 13, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
FIR Registered for Use of Derogatory Language Against Allahabad HC Judges Who Ordered Removal of Hoardings Featuring Anti-CAA Protesters
Hoardings featuring the names, photos and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters.

Lucknow: An FIR was registered at Gomti Nagar police station on Thursday against unknown people under various sections of the IPC and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2008, for using derogatory language against the judges of the Allahabad High Court after they ordered removal of hoardings featuring anti-CAA protesters.

The complainant in the case, Nutan Thakur, alleged that derogatory remarks and hashtags were made to trend on social media, especially on Twitter. The complainant also alleged in her complaint that an article was published on a Hindi website targeting the judges and making personal comments on them.

The complainant also alleged that the remarks were part of a “conspiracy”.

The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government that its decision to put up hoardings identifying anti-CAA protesters has no backing in law. It, however, did not pass any interim order and said the matter would be heard next week by a three-judge bench.

A vacation bench of Justices UU Lalit and Aniruddha Bose told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, that it is a matter of "great importance". The bench also asked Mehta whether the state government has the power to put such posters.

The top court is hearing an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the March 9 order of the Allahabad High Court directing the state administration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during the anti-CAA protests.

The High Court had on Monday ordered Lucknow's District Magistrate and Police Commissioner to remove the ‘name-and-shame’ hoardings with immediate effect, and submit its report on the matter by March 16 which is the next date of hearing.

The court observed that the district administration had no right to put up photographs since this was a violation of one's privacy.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Govind Mathur, had taken suo motu cognizance of the 100-odd hoardings that were put up on road crossings on Friday and the court heard the case on Sunday even though it was a holiday. The verdict, reserved on Sunday, was delivered on Monday.

