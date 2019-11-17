Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

FIR Registered in Connection With 'Vandalism' of JNU's Admin Block as Protests Rock University

A complaint was submitted by the chief security officer of the JNU on Thursday evening, following which an FIR was registered against unidentified persons on Saturday, police said.

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FIR Registered in Connection With 'Vandalism' of JNU's Admin Block as Protests Rock University
Police stop JNU students who were staging a protest over the hostel fee hike outside the UGC office at ITO in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the "vandalism" of administration block of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last week, officials said on Sunday.

A complaint was submitted by the chief security officer of the JNU on Thursday evening, following which an FIR was registered against unidentified persons on Saturday, police said.

The administration had submitted photographic and videographic evidence in the matter.

On Wednesday, students had painted various messages for the vice-chancellor inside the administration block as they barged inside the building to talk to him about the hostel fee hike.

The administration had announced a partial roll back but the students dubbed it as an "eyewash".

The students have been occupying the administration block, also referred to as Pink Palace, and have painted messages on the walls of the administration block and near the entrance of the VC's office. They are demanding that the hostel fee hike be rolled back fully.

The left-backed All India Students' Association condemned the registration of the FIR.

Two other complaints -- one by Professor Buddha Singh, chairman of Swami Vivekananda Statue Installation Committee and another by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha -- were filed on Saturday against "objectionable" messages written on base of a statue of Swami Vivekananda.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram