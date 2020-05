A fire broke out in an Army canteen in Sadar Bazar area here on Sunday morning, Delhi fire service officials said.

The fire department was informed around 9 am and eight fire tenders rushed to the spot, they said. The blaze was brought under control by 9:50 am, fire officials said. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The canteen stores department (CSD) in Sadar Bazar is in Delhi Cantonment.