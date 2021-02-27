Fire at Delhi Factory Kills 1, 28 Fire Engines Rushed

A massive fire broke out at a plastic and nail polish factory in Delhi’s Pratap Nagar area in the wee hours of Saturday killing one person.

As per sources, the fire was reported at around 3.47 AM following which at least 28 fire tenders were rushed to the spot in an attempt to douse the fire.

According to the fire department, a charred body was also found on the first floor of the building.

“Eyewitnesses say that an LPG cylinder exploded following which the fire broke out,” an official was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The operation to extinguish the fire is still underway.