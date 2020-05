A fire broke out at Cygnus Orthocare Hospital, a COVID-designated hospital, in the national capital on Friday evening. The fire broke out at the Operation Theatre and recovery room of the hospital on the third floor.

According to Delhi Fire service, eight fire tenders were rushed to the hospital site to douse the fire.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said, "There were eight patients in the hospital who have been evacuated."