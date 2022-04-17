Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall Shut Since 1997 Blaze that Killed 59

A fire broke out in Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema Hall, located near Green Park metro station, and five tenders have been rushed to the spot.

The blaze erupted in the seats/furniture and garbage in the cinema hall.

No injuries have been reported in the fire that affected the theatre’s balcony and a floor, the officials said.

A call about the blaze was received at 4:46 am and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg. The seats, furniture and rubbish in the cinema hall had caught fire, he said, adding the blaze was controlled around 7.20 am.

It is the same theatre where a massive fire incident on June 13, 1997 had killed 59 people and injured over 100.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.