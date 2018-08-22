Fire at Doordarshan Bhawan in Central Delhi, 4 Fire Tenders Rushed

A fire broke out at Doordarshan Bhawan in central Delhi on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported so far.Sources said the fire started at the air-conditioning plant of the building.Fire brigade officials said they received a call around 12.45pm. Four fire engines were sent to the spot and the sources added that the blaze was brought under control.Earlier on Wednesday, a fire broke out in a building at central Delhi's Paharganj area, where Delhi Police personnel saved the life of a couple who were trapped.Details awaited