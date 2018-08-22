English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fire at Doordarshan Bhawan in Central Delhi, 4 Fire Tenders Rushed
Sources said the fire started at the air-conditioning plant of the building.
Smoke billows from the building in Delhi.
New Delhi: A fire broke out at Doordarshan Bhawan in central Delhi on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported so far.
Fire brigade officials said they received a call around 12.45pm. Four fire engines were sent to the spot and the sources added that the blaze was brought under control.
Earlier on Wednesday, a fire broke out in a building at central Delhi's Paharganj area, where Delhi Police personnel saved the life of a couple who were trapped.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
