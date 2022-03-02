Fire at Factory in Delhi's Narela, Police Say Situation Under Control

A fire broke out at a factory in north Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Wednesday morning, police said. According to police, they received informed about the fire at 11.03 am and rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out on the premises owned by M/S Taj Plastics, manufacturer of animal mats. No person was reported to be inside the factory at the time of the incident, a senior police officer said. Four fire tenders reached the spot. More fire tenders are reported to have been coming from nearby fire stations.

The situation is under control, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

