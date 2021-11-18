CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Fire at Half a Dozen Shops in Noida Sector 75, None Hurt
Fire at Half a Dozen Shops in Noida Sector 75, None Hurt

The cause of the fire and damage caused were yet to be ascertained, a police official said. (PTI photo used for representation)

A Noida police spokesperson said the Fire Department was immediately rushed to the spot along with the local Sector 75 police officials.

A fire broke out at multiple shops in a complex in a group housing society in Noida early Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place at the Golf City society in Sector 75 of the city, the officials said.

There were no reports of injury to any individual, even as the blaze gutted around half a dozen shops, according to the local police.

The cause of the fire and damage caused were yet to be ascertained, the official said.

first published:November 18, 2021, 09:24 IST