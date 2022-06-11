CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#RajyaSabhaPolls#TejasswiPrakash#Modi@8
Home » News » India » Fire at Hospital in Delhi's Rohini, Patient Feared Dead
1-MIN READ

Fire at Hospital in Delhi's Rohini, Patient Feared Dead

Fire has been completely doused: Atul Garg, Director, Delhi fire service. (Image: ANI)

Fire has been completely doused: Atul Garg, Director, Delhi fire service. (Image: ANI)

According to the fire officials, the information regarding the fire on the third floor of Brahm Shakti Hospital, Pooth Khurd, was received at 5 am.

One patient is feared to have died after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Delhi's Rohini area on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the fire officials, the information regarding the fire on the third floor of Brahm Shakti Hospital, Pooth Khurd, was received at 5 am.

A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

All have been safely rescued except one patient who was on a ventilator support and is suspected to have died, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg said.

The fire has been completely doused, the officials said.

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and watch Top Videos and Live TVhere.

Tags
first published:June 11, 2022, 09:39 IST