Fire at Hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place, 8 Fire Tenders Called in; Rescue Ops Underway

A fire broke out at the Sun City Hotel in Delhi’s Connaught Place. Eight fire tenders are at the spot and officials say the fire has almost been put out.

According to the Delhi fire department, there is currently no information on deaths or injuries in the fire accident. There was no report of any injury to anyone, they said, adding that the hotel is in ‘F’ block of Connaught Place.

The Delhi Fire Services received information regarding the fire at 8.51 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the officials told PTI.

