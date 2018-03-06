English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire at Metal Godown in Mumbai, no Casualty Reported
After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) control room got information about the blaze at the godown of Eastel Metal Company in the Kalachowki area at 11.54 am, 16 fire tenders and 12 jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot, he said.
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a metal godown in Mumbai's Kalachowki area on Tuesday, an official of the civic body's disaster management cell said.
No casualty was reported in the incident so far.
After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) control room got information about the blaze at the godown of Eastel Metal Company in the Kalachowki area at 11.54 am, 16 fire tenders and 12 jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot, he said.
Residential buildings in the vicinity were alerted about the blaze, the official said, adding, "No causality has been reported so far."
The cause of the fire would be ascertained after a proper inquiry, he said.
Further details were awaited.
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
