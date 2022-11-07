CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fire at Noida Factory, Relief Measures Underway
1-MIN READ

Fire at Noida Factory, Relief Measures Underway

PTI

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 12:26 IST

Noida, India

According to the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, no casualties were reported (ANI Photo)

According to the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, no casualties were reported (ANI Photo)

No casualty was reported in the fire that erupted in the factory located in Phase 2 industrial area around 9 am, a police official said.

A fire broke out at a factory in Noida on Monday morning, prompting rescue and relief measures at the site, police said.

No casualty was reported in the fire that erupted in the factory located in Phase 2 industrial area around 9 am, a police official said.

“Multiple water tenders were rushed at the spot along with firefighters and efforts are being made to douse the blaze,” the official said.

The local police are also at the spot to assist in the relief measures, the official added.

The cause of the fire and damage to the property were yet to be known.

