News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Fire at Petro Product Storage Unit Outside Raipur
1-MIN READ

Fire at Petro Product Storage Unit Outside Raipur

For representation

For representation

A fire broke out at Green Petro Company located in Dharsiwa police station limits when an oil tanker caught fire on its premises, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tarkeshwar Patel. A total of 14 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

A major fire broke out at a private petroleum products storage facility on the outskirts of Raipur on Friday, a police official said. No casualties have been reported in the incident, he added.

A fire broke out at Green Petro Company located in Dharsiwa police station limits when an oil tanker caught fire on its premises, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tarkeshwar Patel. A total of 14 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

Flames billowing from the unit could be seen from a long distance.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...