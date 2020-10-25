Fire At Printing Ink-manufacturing Firm's Factory In Noida, None Hurt

Noida (UP): A fire broke out in a printing ink-manufacturing company’s factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Sunday morning, gutting raw material of the private firm, officials said. Noida Chief Fire Safety Officer Arun Kumar Singh said his department was alerted around 5.30 am about the blaze in the factory, located in A block of the industrial Sector 63.

“Twelve fire tenders were immediately pressed into service and the blaze was controlled in the next two hours. Nobody was harmed in the incident,” he said. Singh said solvents in “excessive” quantities were kept stored in drums in the factory. These drums were “exploding” due to the fire that had ripped the factory and was potentially hazardous for three adjoining buildings, the officer said.

“Two vehicles were parked on the factory premises, which were taken out by the fire safety personnel during the relief operation,” Singh added. Further proceedings into the incident are underway, the officials said.

