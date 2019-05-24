Fire at SAIL's Bhilai Plant in Chhattisgarh; no Casualty

A fire broke out at the Coke Ovens and Coal Chemicals (CO&CC) Department in SAIL's Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, the company said, adding no injury or casualty was reported."A fire was reported at the Tar Distillation Unit of SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant at 8.30 am," Steel Authority of India (SAIL) said in a statement.The cause behind the fire is being probed. "Meanwhile, there has not been any disruption in the plant's normal operation," it said.This comes after the April accident at the plant in which eight workers were injured after part of a roof of a blast furnace blew up.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)