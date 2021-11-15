CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fire at Samsung Service Centre in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg; No Injuries Reported as Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

A fire was reported in a Samsung Samsung service centre in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg. (Representational photo: PTI)

Officials said that four fire engines, four water tankers have been rushed to the spot to put off the blaze.

A fire broke out at a Samsung Service centre in Kanjurmarg East in Mumbai. According to fire officials, no injuries have been reported so far.

Fire officials further added that four fire engines, four water tankers have been rushed to the spot to put off the blaze. An ambulance has also arrived at the spot, in case of a medical emergency.

Officials added that the fire erupt at around 9 pm and it was reported to the fire department at 9.42 pm.

A report in NDTV said that visuals showed a cloud of smoke rising against the Mumbai skyline from amid the raging flames.

first published:November 15, 2021, 22:56 IST