INDIA

Fire at Shoe Factory in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar, No Casualty Reported

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said a call about the fire on the first floor of the building was received at 5.35 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed.

  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 8:24 AM IST
A fire broke out in a two-storey shoe factory in Udyog Nagar in West Delhi Saturday morning but was doused by firefighters, a Delhi Fire Service official said.


No casualty was reported. Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said a call about the fire on the first floor of the building was received at 5.35 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed. the fire was brought under control by 7 am.


The 600-square-yard building comprised a basement, ground, first and second floors, Garg said. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

