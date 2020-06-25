Fire at Three Commercial Premises in South Mumbai, No Casualty Reported

Fires were reported at three commercial establishments in Mumbai on Thursday, including the office of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait at Nariman Point, officials said.



There was no casualty, but a fire officer fainted while trying to douse the flames in one of the premises, they said.



Around 5.15 am, a major blaze erupted in the office and server room of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait located on the ground floor of the 15-storey Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building at Nariman Point in South Mumbai, a fire brigade official said.



The flames spread across the electric wiring and installations, office furniture, records and important documents, computers, UPS battery and false ceiling in an area of 4,000 sq ft on the ground floor, he said.



"No one was reported to be trapped inside," he said.



Nine fire engines, including water tankers, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, he said, adding that the case of the blaze was not yet known.



Later, a major fire broke out in the three-storey P-2 building in Raghuvanshi Mill Compound at Lower Parel here around 9.30 am, the official said.



The fire spread from the ground floor of the building to its upper floors, he said.



It was initially tagged as a 'level-2' fire, but escalated to 'level-3' (major), he said.



At least 12 fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the blaze, he added.



Earlier, two godowns, containing some electrical equipment, furniture and hydraulic compressor machine, were gutted in a fire at Nanddham industrial estate in Marol area of Andheri around 12.45 am, another official said.



There was no casualty, but a deputy fire officer fainted while trying to douse the flames and was rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.