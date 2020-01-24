English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Fire at Two-story Building in Mumbai's Kurla Area
The blaze started on the second floor of Mehtab Building on S G Barve Road around 10 pm, a Fire Brigade official said.
Image for representation.(Image: AP)
Mumbai: A fire broke out at a two-story building in suburban Kurla West here on Friday evening, an official said.
The blaze started on the second floor of Mehtab Building on S G Barve Road around 10 pm, a Fire Brigade official said.
Four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operation was on, he said.
There were no reports of anyone getting injured, he added.
