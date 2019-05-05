Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Fire Breaks Out After a Cylinder Blast at an Apartment in Mumbai's Andheri; 2 Hurt

The incident took after blast caused by three cylinders on the 4th floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road area following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

News18.com

Updated:May 5, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
Flames can be seen coming out the fourth floor of the building in Andheri.
Flames can be seen coming out the fourth floor of the building in Andheri.
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a residential area in Mumbai's Andheri region on Sunday. So far, one person has been injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident took after blast caused by a cylinder blast on the 4th floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road area following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been extinguished.




Police is also present at the spot. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Details Awaited
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
