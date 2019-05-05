Fire Breaks Out After a Cylinder Blast at an Apartment in Mumbai's Andheri; 2 Hurt

#Update: Fire has been extinguished; 2 persons were injured, and are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mumbai. https://t.co/o6kGHiq4KC — ANI (@ANI) 5 May 2019

A fire broke out at a residential area in Mumbai's Andheri region on Sunday. So far, one person has been injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.The incident took after blast caused by a cylinder blast on the 4th floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road area following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been extinguished.Police is also present at the spot. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.Details Awaited