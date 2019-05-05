English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out After a Cylinder Blast at an Apartment in Mumbai's Andheri; 2 Hurt
The incident took after blast caused by three cylinders on the 4th floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road area following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Flames can be seen coming out the fourth floor of the building in Andheri.
Loading...
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a residential area in Mumbai's Andheri region on Sunday. So far, one person has been injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The incident took after blast caused by a cylinder blast on the 4th floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road area following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been extinguished.
Police is also present at the spot. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.
Details Awaited
The incident took after blast caused by a cylinder blast on the 4th floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road area following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been extinguished.
#Update: Fire has been extinguished; 2 persons were injured, and are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mumbai. https://t.co/o6kGHiq4KC— ANI (@ANI) 5 May 2019
Police is also present at the spot. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.
Details Awaited
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cyclone Fani: IAF Deploys 3 C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft with Relief Material for Odhisa
- Apple AirPods (2019) Review: Subtlety Rules, And Rivals Can Continue to Look on in Envy
- Parents on Twitter are Having a Good Laugh Over Babies Stuck in X-Ray Machines
- Creator of Game of Thrones' Valyrian and Dothraki Explains the Science of Constructed Languages
- Arjun Tendulkar Picked for 5 Lakhs in Mumbai T20 League Auction
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results