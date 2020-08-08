INDIA

1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks out after LPG Cylinder Blast in Delhi, 14 Injured

Fire breaks out due to an LPG blast in JJ Camp locality of Tigri area, Delhi. (ANI)

Around six people have been injured in the incident, police said. According to fire officials, they received information about the incident from Tigri JJ camp at 7.07 pm.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 11:32 PM IST
At least 14 people were injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire and exploded in a shanty in south Delhi's Tigri area Saturday evening, officials said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to JJ Camp Tigri after the fire was reported around 7 pm, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said a cooking gas cylinder had exploded and the injured, who included a woman, have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

The 35-year-old woman received serious injuries, he said.

A woman was cooking in her Jhuggi when the cylinder caught fire. She, her husband, and her brother-in-law's family immediately ran out of the house before the explosion but the neighbours were injured, Thakur said.

The area is highly congested and has high population density, the DCP added.

