Fire Breaks Out at 10-storey Residential Building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar
The blaze erupted at ground-plus-10 Shriji Tower on Rajawadi Road in Mumbai around 5.42 pm, a fire official said.
Visual from the site of fire
Mumbai: A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a residential building in suburban Ghatkopar East on Tuesday evening, an official said.
The blaze erupted at ground-plus-10 Shriji Tower on Rajawadi Road around 5.42 pm, a fire official said. There was a possibility of some residents being stuck
inside, and at least four fire engines and three water tankers were rushed to the spot and dousing and rescue operations were underway, he said.
