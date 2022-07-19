Fire Breaks Out at 3-story Building in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, 12 Rescued

Twelve people were rescued after a fire broke out at a three-story building in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Tuesday, officials said. A call about blaze was received at 3:34 pm, fire department officials said. Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg said, "Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and so far 12 people have been rescued." The fire broke out on the first floor of the building, he said, adding the cause of blaze is being ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said, adding that the fire has been brought under control.

