Fire Breaks Out at a Shoe Factory in Delhi, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in west Delhi’s Madipur area, fire officials said on Thursday. No injury was reported and the fire was doused, they said.

After the fire department received a call around 12.42 am about the blaze, 24 fire tenders were pressed into service, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. The fire started from the ground floor and later spread to the first floor of the four-storey building which comprises residence and commercial space, he said.

The ground floor is a shoe manufacturing factory while the first and second floors are used as a godown. The third floor is a residential space and the top floor is a tin shed hall, Garg said. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

