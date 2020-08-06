8 Patients Killed as Fire Breaks Out in ICU of Ahmedabad Covid-19 Hospital, Saddened by Tragedy, Tweets PM Modi

Eight patients were killed after a fire broke out at a private COVID-19 designated hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The eight patients who died were admitted in the ICU ward of the hospital, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad at around 2:30am on Thursday. The blaze was reportedly caused by an electrical short-circuit.

The victims include five men and three women. Around 35 patients at the facility were rescued and moved to a civic hospital in the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident and said that the administration is providing all possible assistance.

Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

