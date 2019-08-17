Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Emergency Lab at AIIMS Shuts as Blaze Breaks Out Near Ward, 22 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

In March this year, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital's Trauma Centre near one of the operation theatres.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
Emergency Lab at AIIMS Shuts as Blaze Breaks Out Near Ward, 22 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot
Fire tender at the site in AIIMS where the fire broke out.
New Delhi: A short circuit occurred near the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, prompting authorities to shut emergency lab as the area was engulfed in smoke. An official said that 22 fire tenders have been pressed into service.

In March this year, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital's Trauma Centre near one of the operation theatres. The patients had to be shifted to another ward then and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor.

The electricity supply had also been stopped in the building.

(details awaited)

