Emergency Lab at AIIMS Shuts as Blaze Breaks Out Near Ward, 22 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

New Delhi: A short circuit occurred near the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, prompting authorities to shut emergency lab as the area was engulfed in smoke. An official said that 22 fire tenders have been pressed into service.

In March this year, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital's Trauma Centre near one of the operation theatres. The patients had to be shifted to another ward then and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor.

The electricity supply had also been stopped in the building.

(details awaited)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.