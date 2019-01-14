English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cylinder Explosion Triggers Blaze at Kumbh Mela Tent, Fire Tenders Pressed into Service
The incident has led to a state of panic among devotees, even as the district administration has been continuously appealing to maintain peace.
Prayagraj: A fire broke out at a tent in the Kumbh Mela venue on Monday, gutting pilgrims' belongings. The incident took place a before the fair is set to open officially.
According to officials, the fire began around 12.45 PM in Digambar Akhara near Digambar Ghat due to gas leakage, and quickly spread to other makeshift shelters. Officials said that six fire tenders and eight ambulances were rushed to the spot.
Firefighters took about 10 minutes to control the blaze which engulfed the makeshift structure at the venue. Two vehicles and some materials kept at the site were damaged in the fire, they said.
The head of the Digambar Ani Akhada said the fire began at an adjoining tent and spread to the kitchen of their camp, triggering the cylinder blast.
Kumbh Mela is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the event over the next 50 days. During the mela, millions of pilgrims including ash-smeared ascetics, bathe at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna, and a mythical third river, the Saraswati.
Devout Hindus believe that bathing in the waters of the Ganges absolves people of sins and bathing at the time of the Kumbh brings salvation from the cycle of life and death.
#WATCH Fire fighting operations underway at a camp of Digambar Akhada at #KumbhMela in Prayagraj after a cylinder blast. No loss of life or injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/qcbh8IPl5Y— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2019
