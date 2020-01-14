Fire Breaks Out at BPCL Plant in Mumbai; No Casualty Reported
The blaze erupted around 12.40 pm in an air compressor at the main gate of the BPCL plant, an official at the city civic body's control room said.
Picture for representation only.
Mumbai: A fire broke out the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) plant in Mahul area of suburban Chembur on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.
No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.
The blaze erupted around 12.40 pm in an air compressor at the main gate of the BPCL plant, an official at the city civic body's control room said. Thick black smoke was seen emanating from the plant.
"It was a minor fire. No one was injured," the official said, adding that BPCL's staff immediately extinguished the blaze.
All agencies concerned, including the Mumbai Fire Bridge, were mobilised soon after getting information about the blaze, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.
