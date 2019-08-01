English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office in Chennai, Destroys Records
Some records were damaged in the fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short-circuit, a police official said quoting preliminary investigation.
Image for representation (Reuters)
Loading...
Chennai: A fire broke out at a BSNL office here in the early hours of Thursday damaging records, police said.
No casualties were reported in the fire at the BSNL office in Mannady, a commercial hub of the city, that was put in a two-hour long operation, the police said.
Some records were damaged in the fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short-circuit, a police official said quoting preliminary investigation.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On Her Birthday, Decoding the Rise of Taapsee Pannu and What Makes Her So Relatable
- OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.11 Update With August Security Patch
- Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal Thor Killed Thanos Only Because He Let Him
- Parineeti Chopra Says Heartbreak Helped Her in Being a More Mature Person
- This Bangkok Restaurant’s Soup Has Been Made with the Same Broth for 45 Years
Photogallery
Loading...