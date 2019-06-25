Take the pledge to vote

Fire Breaks Out at CBI Academy in Ghaziabad, No Casualties Reported

The mess on the first floor of the academy, which also houses a recreational room with billiards table among others, caught fire causing serious damage.

PTI

Updated:June 25, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
Fire Breaks Out at CBI Academy in Ghaziabad, No Casualties Reported
Image for representation. (PTI)
New Delhi: A fire incident has been reported from the CBI Academy in Ghaziabad late on Monday evening, officials said.

The mess on the first floor of the academy, which also houses a recreational room with billiards table among others, caught fire causing serious damage, officials told PTI.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze is under control. Prima facie, it was caused by a blast in an air-conditioner compressor, Fire Officer Sushil Kumar told PTI over phone.

Kumar said there were no injuries or loss of life and all the staff is safe.

