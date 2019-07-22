English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out at Central Delhi Building, No Injuries Reported
The fire department received a call about the blaze at 4.45 am, after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Essential documents, air-conditioners and furniture were damaged in the fire, a senior officer said.
New Delhi: A fire broke out at an office on the fourth floor of Kidwai Bhawan in central Delhi's Janpath Road on early Monday morning, officials said.
No casualty has been reported, they said.
The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 4.45 am, after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Essential documents, air-conditioners and furniture were damaged in the fire, a senior officer said.
The fire was brought under control by 7 am, the officer said, adding that the cause is being ascertained.
