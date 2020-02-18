Take the pledge to vote

Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Company in Thane's Industrial Area, No Injuries Reported

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, said a senior official.

February 18, 2020
Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Company in Thane's Industrial Area, No Injuries Reported
Thane: A fire broke out at a chemical company in an industrial area of Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said. No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

The blaze erupted around 12.45 am in Metropolitan company, located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Dombivali township, said Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, he said.

"No one was injured in the fire," Kadam said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

