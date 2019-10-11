English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown in Northeast Delhi's Shastri Park, None Injured
The fire department received a call about the blaze at 1.50 am following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
representative image (reuters)
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a chemical godown in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Friday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
The fire department received a call about the blaze at 1.50 am following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official said.
It was an open godown and efforts are on to douse the fire, officials said. No one has been injured in the incident, they added.
