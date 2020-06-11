INDIA

1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown in Northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar

A call about the blaze was received at around 7.42 pm and 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 11, 2020, 11:04 PM IST
A major fire broke out at a chemical godown in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area on Thursday evening, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

A call about the blaze was received at around 7.42 pm and 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services.

Efforts are being made to control the fire. The cause of fire is not yet known, he added.


