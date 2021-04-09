Three Dead, Several Injured in Fire at Covid-19 Hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur: Officials

Three people died and some others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a private hospital at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Friday night. The incident occurred at 8.10 pm at the hospital located in the Wadi area of the city.

“The fire reportedly started from an AC unit of the ICU located on the second floor of the hospital. The blaze remained confined to that floor and did not spread further,” Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said, adding that it is a non-COVID hospital.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the hospital, Uchke said. “There were 10 patients on the second floor when the fire erupted. While six patients came out on their own, four others were rescued by the fire brigade personnel,” he said.

Nine coronavirus patients had died in a blaze that broke out at Sunrise Hospital – a Covid-19 facility – in Mumbai’s Bhandup last month.

The fire had broken out in the Dreams Mall, inside which Sunrise is located, last month. It had erupted in a shop and spread to the hospital located on the top floor of the four-storeyed mall building. Nine COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital died due to suffocation as a result of the fire, while two other patients at the hospital had already died due to coronavirus before the fire broke out.

