Fire Breaks Out in Building Housing Covid Care Centre in Nashik, 22 Patients Evacuated

A major fire broke out on Tuesday in a building housing a private Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Chandwad town in Nashik district of Maharashtra, but there is no casualty, police said. Though the blaze didn’t affect the CCC which is located on the third floor of the building, around 22 patients admitted at the facility were shifted to the sub-district hospital in the town as a precaution, officials said.

The incident comes weeks after at least 10 coronavirus patients died in a fire incident at mall hospital where COVID- 19 patients were being treated. The fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area around midnight. The hospital is situated on the top floor of the four-storeyed mall building. While chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had assured action against the defaulters, Mumbai mayor had expressed shock over the fact that a hospital was situated inside a mall.

The fire erupted in the furniture shop located in the basement of the three-storey building around 3 pm, but it was

brought under control before it could spread further, they said, adding that the shop was completely gutted.

Fire tenders from Chandwad, Manmad, Mangrul Naka, Malegaon and Pimpalgaon were pressed into service and the

flames were put out after two hours, they said. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.