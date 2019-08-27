Take the pledge to vote

Fire Breaks Out at Delhi Commission for Women's Office in Central Delhi

The fire department received a call about the blaze at 6.03 pm after which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi Commission for Women's Office in Central Delhi
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A fire broke out at the office of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) situated on the second floor of Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi, Delhi Fire Service officials said on Tuesday.

No casualty has been reported, they said.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at 6.03 pm after which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to a DCW official, there were 22-25 people present inside the office when the fire broke out in the conference hall.

Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet, the fire official said.

