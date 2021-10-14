CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi Factory; None Injured
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out at Delhi Factory; None Injured

A fire broke out in a suitcase factory in Delhi's Prem Nagar area on Oct 14, 2021 (Representational Image: ANI)

A fire broke out in a suitcase factory in Delhi's Prem Nagar area on Oct 14, 2021 (Representational Image: ANI)

The fire that had spread to three floors of the factory was brought under control at 5 pm and cooling process was underway, officials said.

A major fire broke out at a factory of suitcases here on Thursday, officials said. The fire officials said they received information regarding the blaze in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar area at 2.50 pm and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire that had spread to three floors of the factory was brought under control at 5 pm and cooling process was underway, they said. No person got injured in the incident, they added.

first published:October 14, 2021, 18:44 IST