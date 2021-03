A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. According to fire officials, the information regarding the blaze was received at 2.36 pm.

A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far. However, the fire spread through the floor causing damages.

Further details are awaited.