Fire Breaks Out at Delhi Transport Department Office, 8 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot
The cause of the blaze in not known yet, a Delhi Fire Services official said.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A fire broke out at Delhi Transport Department office near the Civil Lines metro station on Monday morning. Eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
A call about the fire was received at 8.38 am, following which eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. The cause of the blaze in not known yet, a Delhi Fire Services official said.
