LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Naraina, 23 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

A call was received at 7.10 AM after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service officer said.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Naraina, 23 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot
23 fire tenders present at the spot where fire broke out at a paper card factory in Naraina Industrial Area Phase 1 earlier today.
Loading...
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a commercial building in west Delhi's Naraina on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service said.

A call was received at 7.10 AM after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service officer said.

No causality was reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he said.

The incident occurred days after a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram