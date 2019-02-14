English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Naraina, 23 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot
A call was received at 7.10 AM after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service officer said.
23 fire tenders present at the spot where fire broke out at a paper card factory in Naraina Industrial Area Phase 1 earlier today.
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a commercial building in west Delhi's Naraina on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service said.
A call was received at 7.10 AM after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service officer said.
No causality was reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he said.
The incident occurred days after a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives
